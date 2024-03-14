325,000 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $38.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

