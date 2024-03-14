2,540 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.2 %

ADM stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

