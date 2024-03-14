11,937 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

BAC stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $284.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.