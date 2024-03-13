Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VNQ opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

