The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.62 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $16,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

