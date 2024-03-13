Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.