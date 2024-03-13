Susanna Gatti High Sells 2,292 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $58,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 7th, Susanna Gatti High sold 1,591 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $41,127.35.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 702,966 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 515,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

