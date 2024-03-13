Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 7,384 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $84.94 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

