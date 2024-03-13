Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,036 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after buying an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after buying an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.