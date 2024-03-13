Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 190 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 231,788 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 159,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,803 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $243.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

