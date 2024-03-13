Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

