Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $380,000 in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,027.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.4 %

YJUN opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

