Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $202.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.68. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

