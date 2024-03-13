Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 689 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Q2 by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after buying an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 391,539 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

