Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Increases Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Prologis has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 113.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Shares of PLD opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average of $121.28. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

