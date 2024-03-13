PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Shares of PPG opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.91.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

