Oracle Co. (ORCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 24th

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Oracle has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $129.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

