OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 981 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AON were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Shares of AON opened at $320.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.57 and a 200-day moving average of $317.25. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

