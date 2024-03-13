OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

