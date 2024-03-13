OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $198.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.06. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $199.07.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

