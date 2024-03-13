OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 78 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $245.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $246.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

