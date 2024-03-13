Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $483.15 and last traded at $483.74. 3,466,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,940,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.95.

Specifically, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,265,119 shares of company stock worth $555,737,171. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

