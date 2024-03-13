Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Position Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

