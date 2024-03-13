iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,336,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $939.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

