Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $240.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

