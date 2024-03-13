Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 81.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $207.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $207.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

