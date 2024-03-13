HC Wainwright Comments on Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,583.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.