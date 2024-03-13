Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

