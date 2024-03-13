Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Cut by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

