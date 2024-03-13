DTE Energy (DTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.