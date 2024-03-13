Diversified Trust Co Purchases 256 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,831. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

GGG opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $93.74.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

