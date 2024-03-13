Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

