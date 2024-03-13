Diversified Trust Co Has $713,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

HES stock opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.44. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.