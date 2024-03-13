Diversified Trust Co Has $627,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 151,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 114.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

