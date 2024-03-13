Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $157.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average is $130.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

