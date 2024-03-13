Diversified Trust Co Acquires 91 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 349.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $555.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $563.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.60 and a 200 day moving average of $453.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.