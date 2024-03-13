Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Bradley C. Irwin Sells 5,590 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $582,030.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,036.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

