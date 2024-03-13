Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,650 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Amazon.com worth $4,611,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.39 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

