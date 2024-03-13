AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

AltaGas Trading Up 1.0 %

ALA stock opened at C$29.63 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$29.68. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.36.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.23.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

