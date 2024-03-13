AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
AltaGas Trading Up 1.0 %
ALA stock opened at C$29.63 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$29.68. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.36.
Insider Transactions at AltaGas
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
