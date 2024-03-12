Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

