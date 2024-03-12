VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VeriSign by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 99.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,624,000 after buying an additional 220,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $192.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,193.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $6,357,215. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

