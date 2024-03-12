Unity Biotechnology (UBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 28,706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBX. Wedbush raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

