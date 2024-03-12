United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

