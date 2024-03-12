Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,536 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

