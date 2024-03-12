Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 60,857 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,857 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after buying an additional 1,860,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after buying an additional 552,750 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after buying an additional 434,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.89 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,266 shares of company stock worth $790,554 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

