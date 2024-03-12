Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 13,500 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of KBR worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,732,000 after acquiring an additional 99,020 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

