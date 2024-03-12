Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $964.44 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $946.93 and a 200 day moving average of $868.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

