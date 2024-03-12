Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,623 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,671. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

