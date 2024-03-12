Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.21 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $1,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

IRM opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

