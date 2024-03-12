Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after buying an additional 464,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after buying an additional 384,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of RHP opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.